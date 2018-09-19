Women supporting Kavanaugh find themselves in storm’s center

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Both parties are grappling with tremendous political risks in the midst of an increasingly messy Supreme Court fight. Republicans risked alienating women, particularly in the nation’s suburbs, by embracing President Trump’s hand-picked nominee even after allegations surfaced of decades-old sexual misconduct. Democrats, who want to delay the high-stakes nomination, risked energizing complacent Republican voters should they play politics with the sensitive allegations. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo