UN agency warns time running out to prevent Yemen famine

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018 file image made from video, a severely malnourished girl is weighed at the Aslam Health Center in Hajjah, Yemen. The U.N. food agency said Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, that time is running out for aid groups operating in Yemen to prevent a devastating famine in the war-torn country. The World Food Program said what’s urgently needed to prevent famine is new entry points for humanitarian and commercial food imports to address what it calls a “growing hunger strike” across the impoverished Arab nation. Hammadi Issa, File AP Photo