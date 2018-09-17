In Carolinas, a question as the rivers rise: Stay or go?

In this Sunday afternoon, Sept 16, 2018 photo, Waheeda Reese and her daughter, Anissa, pack up the car to leave their home in a mandatory evacuation area in Fayetteville, N.C., barely making the 3 p.m. deadline officials set for residents to leave the area. The Cape Fear River runs about a quarter-mile from their subdivision, and police cars have been circling through demanding over the loud speaker that they evacuate. Waheeda was hesitant to leave her home as the floodwaters rose, and Anissa had tried to convince her for days it was time. Claire Galofaro AP Photo