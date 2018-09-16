GOP push to release House interviews in Russia investigation

File-This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaking during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House intelligence committee chairman said Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, he plans to release the transcripts of dozens of private interviews conducted during its investigation into Russian election-meddling and would push the director of national intelligence to declassify others. ``I think full transparency is in order here, so I expect to make those (transcripts) available from our committee to the American public here in the next few weeks,’’ said Nunes, months after the GOP colleague who led the investigation said such a release could have a “chilling impact” on testimony in future inquiries. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo