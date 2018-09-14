In this video grab provided by the RT channel , Ruslan Boshirov, left, and Alexander Petrov attend their first public appearance in an interview with the Kremlin-funded RT channel in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The two Russian men charged in Britain with poisoning a former Russian spy with a deadly nerve agent appeared on Russian television on Thursday, saying they visited the suspected crime scene as tourists. (RT channel video via AP)
Kremlin: Britain could ask to interrogate poisoning suspects

The Associated Press

September 14, 2018 04:48 AM

MOSCOW

The Kremlin says Russia is ready to consider a request by British investigators to come and interrogate the two men accused of poisoning a former spy.

Britain charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov last week for trying to kill double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with the nerve agent Novichok. The Skripals survived the March 4 attack in Salisbury, but a local resident later died after apparently having contact with the poison.

Petrov and Boshirov appeared Thursday on the state-funded RT channel, saying they visited Salisbury as tourists and had nothing to do with the poisoning.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday that Russian authorities will consider Britain's request to interrogate them if it comes. He added that Britain has stonewalled repeated Russian offers to conduct a joint inquiry.

