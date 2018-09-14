Young Russians taking the lead in anti-Putin protests

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, demonstrators shout anti-government slogans and hold posters that read: ‘I want to live to Retirement’, during a rally protesting retirement age hikes in Moscow, Russia. Street protests in Russia were once led by 50 and 60 year olds, and young Russians were long considered some of President Vladimir Putin’s most loyal supporters, but their children have taken up the lead, taking anti-government protests further, ignoring official bans and unafraid of police brutality. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo