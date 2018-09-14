Baptist pastor finds calling in post-Holocaust cemeteries

In this photo taken on Aug. 29, 2018, Steven Reece, an ordained Southern Baptist minister who lives near Atlanta cleans an old Jewish cemetery in Rohatyn, the site of a Jewish Heritage project, close to Lviv, Ukraine, Aug. 29, 2018. For years now, Reece, an ordained Southern Baptist minister from Texas, has been cleaning Jewish cemeteries and erecting memorial plaques at mass grave sites in Poland, and recently Ukraine. Yevheniy Kravs AP Photo