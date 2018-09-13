Plane carrying body of Pakistani ex-PM’s wife reaches Lahore

Pakistani politician Mian Iftikhar, center, arrives at a residence of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to offer condolences for the death of Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Mourners have attended the funeral of the wife of Sharif in London, where she died at a hospital this week after months in critical condition. According to Sharif’s family she will be buried in Lahore on Friday. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo