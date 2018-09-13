Israeli lawmaker asks PM to suspend aide accused of assault

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to his spokesman David Keyes as he opens the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office. An opposition Israeli lawmaker is calling on Netanyahu to suspend Keyes following sexual assault allegations. Michal Rozin, a legislator with the dovish Meretz party, says David Keyes, Netanyahu’s spokesman to the foreign media, can no longer represent Israel to the world amid the accusations. Pool via AP, File Gali Tibbon