Soccer legend Maradona lands in Sinaloa

In this handout photo provided by Prensa Club Dorados de Sinaloa, Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona walks through the airport in Culiacan, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Maradona arrived in northern Mexico Saturday afternoon, to begin his new job as head coach of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa. Pictured left is club president, Jose Antonio Nunez. (Prensa Club Dorados de Sinaloa via AP) AP