A man standing on a balcony looks towards the monument of the late Serbian Duke Lazar who was killed inthe Battle of Kosovo in June 1389, in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The idea of ​​a “land swap” between Serbia and Kosovo to resolve their long-running dispute once and for all has stirred passions ahead of a new round of talks between former war foes. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo

Serbian leader says resolving Kosovo conflict ‘very hard’

The Associated Press

September 08, 2018 12:37 PM

GAZIVODE, Kosovo

Serbia's president says an agreement resolving his country's dispute with Kosovo will be difficult to achieve given European opposition to remaking borders in the Balkans region.

President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday that Serbia wants to be on friendly terms with Kosovo, but doesn't recognize its 2008 declaration of independence.

Vucic is in Kosovo for a two-day visit. Speculation surfaced Friday that the countries were headed toward normalized relations and might exchange territory.

The land swap idea has drawn opposition based on concerns the exchange would produce demands for similar deals in the volatile region.

Vucic conceded: "It will be very hard for us to reach any kind of agreement."

Kosovo was a Serbian province when a crackdown on separatists in 1998-99 led to the deaths of more than 10,000 people.

