Family that survived Vegas attack says comfort dog was shot

In this undated family photo provided by Joseph Johnson, Jax, a dog adopted by Joseph Johnson and his wife Lona, both of Whatcom County in Washington state, is shown. The Johnsons got Jax as a comfort dog after they survived last October’s mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas. The Johnsons say their neighbor, who was cited for recklessly firing a gun, shot and killed Jax on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, because the dog had been chasing his chickens, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Family photo via AP Joseph Johnson