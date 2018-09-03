German court convicts migrant of murdering ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2017 file photo a card with a writing ‘angels are forever’ is placed between candles in Kandel, western Germany, at the site where 15-year-old Mia was stabbed earlier. On Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 the regional court in Landau sentenced her former boyfriend for murder to 8 1/2 years in prison. dpa via AP Andreas Arnold