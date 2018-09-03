AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Family, friends say final goodbye to McCain
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sen. John McCain's final journey ended on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friend.
A horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator's casket led a procession of mourners from the academy's chapel to its cemetery Sunday following a private service. The senator's widow, Cindy, and his children were among those who walked behind the caisson. Joining them were family and friends as well as members of McCain's Class of 1958 and military leaders.
The U.S. Navy band played marches along the way and several hundred Naval Academy midshipmen lined the path. A flyover of military aircraft in "missing man" formation honored the Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam and held more than five years as a prisoner of war.
After the American flag was removed from the casket, a grieving Cindy McCain pressed her check to its surface and McCain sons Jimmy and Jack shared a hug. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis presented flags to Cindy McCain and Roberta McCain, the senator's 106-year-old mother.
The burial was private as per the wishes of McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.
___
Firefighters try to save relics as fire engulfs Rio museum
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A huge fire engulfed Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, lighting up the night sky with towering flames as firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics from the blaze.
The esteemed museum, which houses artifacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil, was closed to the public at the time of the fire, which broke out at 7:30 p.m. Sunday local time, it said in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries, the museum said, and it wasn't immediately clear how the fire began.
Roberto Robadey, a spokesman for the fire department, said 80 firefighters were battling the blaze and that by midnight local time it was "just about under control" and should be out within a few hours.
President Michel Temer called it "a sad day for all Brazilians."
___
Myanmar court sentences Reuters reporters to 7 years in jail
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling met with international condemnation that will add to outrage over the military's human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been reporting on the brutal crackdown on the Rohingya when they were arrested and charged with violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, punishable by up to 14 years in prison. They had pleaded not guilty, contending that they were framed by police.
"Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere," Stephen J. Adler, Reuters editor-in-chief, said in a statement. He said the charges were "designed to silence their reporting and intimidate the press."
The case has drawn worldwide attention as an example of how democratic reforms in long-isolated Myanmar have stalled under the civilian government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which took power in 2016. Though the military, which ruled the country for a half-century, maintains control of several key ministries, Suu Kyi's rise to government had raised hopes for an accelerated transition to full democracy and her stance on the Rohingya crisis has disappointed many former admirers.
As the verdict was announced in the hot Yangon courtroom, Kyaw Soe Oo's wife started crying, leaning into the lap of the person next to her. Outside the court, police and journalists shouted as the two Reuters reporters were led to a truck to be taken away.
___
The most volatile candidate for the midterms: Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into the midterm elections, the most volatile candidate this year isn't on the ballot.
But President Donald Trump still loves to take his freewheeling political stylings on the road on behalf of his fellow Republicans and he's raring to go for the sprint to Nov. 6.
His eagerness to campaign for candidates — and protect his political flank — has led Republican officials and Trump's political team to devise a strategy for managing the president's time. It's designed to keep him in places where he can be helpful.
They're also determined to try to manage his unpredictability so the party's strongest asset in turning out core GOP voters doesn't end up doing damage instead.
There's a constant effort to keep him on best behavior.
___
Trump sees mixing trade, foreign policy as good politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump pulled the plug on an upcoming trip to North Korea by his secretary of state, he pointed a finger of blame at China and the global superpower's trade practices.
In his recent trade breakthrough with Mexico, Trump praised the country's outgoing president for his help on border security and agriculture.
Both developments offered fresh evidence of how Trump has made trade policy the connective tissue that ties together different elements of his "America First" foreign policy and syncs up them with his political strategy for the 2020 presidential election.
Trump's 2016 triumph was paved in part by his support among blue-collar voters in Midwestern manufacturing states that narrowly supported him over Democrat Hillary Clinton, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
His aggressive trade tactics, epitomized by tariffs and standoffs with longtime economic partners and allies, are aimed at reversing what he has long viewed as unfair trade deals while maintaining support among largely white, working-class voters who have been hurt by the loss of manufacturing jobs.
___
Thousands expected to German concert against far right
CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to attend a concert in the eastern German city of Chemnitz against far-right protests.
Monday evening's performances, by some of Germany's most popular bands, come in reaction to a week of sometimes violent rallies by far-right groups against migrants.
The protests were triggered by the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man in Chemnitz on Aug. 26, allegedly by two migrants from Iraq and Syria.
The tension that has built up over the past week in Chemnitz reflects the growing polarization over Germany's ongoing effort to come to terms with an influx of more than 1 million refugees and migrants to the country since 2015.
The concert is being promoted under the #WeAreMore hashtag.
___
UN agency: Trips across Mediterranean fall, but risks rise
GENEVA (AP) — People smugglers are taking greater risks to ferry their human cargo toward Europe as Libya's coast guard intercepts more and more boats carrying migrants, increasing the likelihood that those on board may die during the Mediterranean journeys, the U.N. refugee agency said Monday.
That's one of the key findings from a new UNHCR report about efforts to reach Europe. The report, titled "Desperate Journeys," said that even though the number of crossings and deaths has plunged compared to recent years, the voyage is more deadly in percentage terms for those who venture across.
It said that 2,276 people died last year while trying to cross, or one death for every 42 arrivals.
This year, it's 1,095 deaths, or one out of every 18 arrivals. In June alone, the proportion hit one death for every seven arrivals.
On the Central Mediterranean route so far this year, there have been 10 separate incidents in which 50 or more people died — most after departing from Libya. Seven of those incidents have been since June alone, UNHCR said.
___
As MeToo unnerves China, a student fights to tell her story
QINGDAO, China (AP) — The sight of five burly guards blocking the way out of her dorm filled Ren Liping with rage.
It was 3 a.m. on a recent Saturday and the thin, bespectacled 26-year-old Chinese graduate student was exhausted. Her mind raced back to earlier in the day when she had tried once again to publicly protest her alleged rape. Again, the police had stopped her and held her at a station for hours. Again, she was escorted back to campus.
Now this.
She pounded on the glass door with her fist, but the men ignored her. "This is illegal!" she shouted, to no response. She felt nauseous. Her face was numb. She picked up a bicycle pump in the corner and smashed it against the glass.
The door shattered.
___
4 missing after boats collide, sink on Colorado River
MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Four people are missing after two boats crashed and sunk on the Colorado River, ejecting more than a dozen people who were on board, authorities said Sunday.
A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night on a well-traveled stretch of the river that marks the border between California and Arizona, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.
Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water. Nine people were injured, with two in critical condition, authorities said.
The crash occurred between two popular marinas and near Moabi Regional Park, a well-traveled recreation area crowded with people enjoying the Labor Day weekend.
Three women and one man remained missing on Sunday, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.
___
Potential tropical storm heads toward US Gulf Coast, Florida
A system moving quickly toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The system is brewing about 175 miles (281 kilometers) east-southeast of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Maximum sustained winds of the unnamed system have been clocked at 30 mph (45 kph) and the system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).
The Miami-based center said in a statement Sunday evening that a storm surge watch has been issued from the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida line westward to nearly Morgan City, Louisiana.
The system could dump 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.
