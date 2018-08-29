No going home for many Hondurans deported back to brutality

In this July 27, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Jus, who did not want to give his last name for security reasons, works on composing songs at the shelter where he lives that takes in deported migrant youths who cannot return home due to high violence in their communities, where they risk getting forced into gangs, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Jus was deported from Guatemala as he tried to make his way to the U.S. after his father was murdered by a gang in their home town. Esteban Felix AP Photo