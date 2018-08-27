Esports into Asian Games; Could the Olympics be next?

In this Sunday Aug. 26, 2018 photo, the China eSports team play Taiwan in the eSports exhibition at the 18th Asian Games Arena of Valor, Britama Arena, Jakarta. Esports is debuting as an exhibition sport in the on-going Asian Games and is targeted for full inclusion in four years at the games in Hangzhou, China. (Dhemas Reviyanto,INASGOC via AP) Dhemas Reviyanto AP