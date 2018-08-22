Getaway driver guilty of murder in Chicago teen’s death

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, defendant Kenneth Williams, center, is flanked by attorneys Matt McQuaid, and Julie Koehler, during opening arguments in the Hadiya Pendleton murder trial at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Williams, and Micheail Ward are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago honor student. Jurors in the trial of Williams began deliberations Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, following closing arguments from attorneys. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool File Jose M. Osorio