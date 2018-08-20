Ill health forces Dutch Olympian to halt long-distance swim

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Aug. 21, 2008, Maarten van der Weijden, of the Netherlands, reacts after winning the men’s swimming marathon at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, after beating leukemia. In a fundraising feat that has captured the imagination of the nation, Maarten van der Weijden is about three-quarters of the way through the 200-kilometer (124-mile) swim by Monday Aug. 20, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE AP Photo