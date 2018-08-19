Despite deadly explosions, Mexican fireworks capital endures

In this July 30, 2018 photo, revelers play in and around a huge burning papier mache bull full of exploding fireworks, in the Santiago Teyuhalco neighborhood of Tultepec, Mexico. Last year there were 40 fireworks accidents in the State of Mexico, where Tultepec is located, that claimed 24 lives and injured more than 100, according to the governmental Mexican Institute of Pyrotechnics; through July 5 of this year, there have been 16 accidents with 40 dead and more than 70 hurt. Marco Ugarte AP Photo