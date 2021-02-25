Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
6-2-0
(six, two, zero)
2-7-9-9
(two, seven, nine, nine)
7-6-6-5
(seven, six, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game.
