ID Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-12-17-20-44

(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $266,000

07-18-26-31-39, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(seven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.05 million

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

1-9-8-8

(one, nine, eight, eight)

6-6-8-5

(six, six, eight, five)

04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10

(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

04-15-19-22-30

(four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)

