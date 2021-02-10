Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
07-09-29-32-41
(seven, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
