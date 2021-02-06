Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-06-09-22-34
(three, six, nine, twenty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $244,000
13-16-28-44-51, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-one; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.85 million
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
7-6-8-3
(seven, six, eight, three)
1-2-9-6
(one, two, nine, six)
01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
02-03-04-08-23
(two, three, four, eight, twenty-three)
Comments