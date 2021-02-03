Lottery

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

02-13-15-34-35

(two, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $239,000

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

5-8-0

(five, eight, zero)

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

6-3-6-6

(six, three, six, six)

0-8-4-2

(zero, eight, four, two)

05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

02-05-14-16-29

(two, five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)

