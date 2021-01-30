Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:

06-09-14-29-36

(six, nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $234,000

