Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Star Draw’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "5 Star Draw" game were:
01-14-32-39-42
(one, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $796,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "5 Star Draw" game were:
01-14-32-39-42
(one, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $796,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments