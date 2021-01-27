Lottery

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-17-25-33-43

(three, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-three)

01-10-36-37-38, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(one, ten, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

1-1-9

(one, one, nine)

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

2-7-6-8

(two, seven, six, eight)

4-7-2-8

(four, seven, two, eight)

17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

05-19-21-24-28

(five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

