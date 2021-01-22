Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Star Draw’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "5 Star Draw" game were:
06-09-26-39-45
(six, nine, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $784,000
