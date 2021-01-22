Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Star Draw’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "5 Star Draw" game were:

06-09-26-39-45

(six, nine, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $784,000

