Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
08-13-38-41-45
(eight, thirteen, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
08-13-38-41-45
(eight, thirteen, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five)
Did you win? Check those numbers.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments