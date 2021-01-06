Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:

08-13-38-41-45

(eight, thirteen, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five)

