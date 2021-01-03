Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

9-9-1

(nine, nine, one)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

January 03, 2021 2:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto America’ game

January 02, 2021 11:22 PM

Lottery

ID Lottery

January 02, 2021 11:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 02, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

January 02, 2021 9:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service