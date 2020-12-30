Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:

08-09-13-23-38

(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $187,000

  Comments  

Lottery

ID Lottery

December 30, 2020 9:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

December 30, 2020 8:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

December 30, 2020 8:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

December 30, 2020 2:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 29, 2020 10:30 PM

Lottery

ID Lottery

December 29, 2020 10:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service