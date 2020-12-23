Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-12-13-23-29
(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
05-08-16-23-34, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $352 million
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
8-2-1
(eight, two, one)
06-13-38-39-53, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
01-05-21-23-26
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Comments