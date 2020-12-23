Idaho Statesman Logo
Lottery

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-12-13-23-29

(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

05-08-16-23-34, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $352 million

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

06-13-38-39-53, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(six, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)

01-05-21-23-26

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)

