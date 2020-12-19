ID Lottery

Idaho Statesman Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

09-22-28-34-43

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

01-09-15-28-35, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 4

(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $330 million

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

9-4-1

(nine, four, one)

27-32-34-43-52, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

10-11-15-20-31

(ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-one)

