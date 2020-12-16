Idaho Statesman Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Weekly Grand" game were:

02-03-05-21-27

(two, three, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

