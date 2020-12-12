Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
10-12-22-23-33
(ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $167,000
