Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:

10-12-22-23-33

(ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $167,000

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

December 12, 2020 8:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

December 12, 2020 8:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

December 12, 2020 8:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 12, 2020 8:26 PM

Lottery

ID Lottery

December 12, 2020 8:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

December 12, 2020 8:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service