Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-18-22-26-35, Lucky Ball: 14
(three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
