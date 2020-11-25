Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-12-29-36-43
(four, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $149,000
01-07-12-38-40, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3
(one, seven, twelve, thirty-eight, forty; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.35 million
Estimated jackpot: $214 million
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
3-4-4
(three, four, four)
02-57-58-60-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
10-19-24-27-29
(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
