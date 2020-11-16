Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-08-16-38-44, Lucky Ball: 15
(three, eight, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-08-16-38-44, Lucky Ball: 15
(three, eight, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
ID Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments