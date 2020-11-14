Idaho Statesman Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:

03-05-16-19-24

(three, five, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

