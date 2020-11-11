Idaho Statesman Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:

09-11-20-22-28

(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $137,000

