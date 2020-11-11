ID Lottery

Idaho Statesman Logo
BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

09-11-20-22-28

(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $137,000

08-13-30-31-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(eight, thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.15 million

Estimated jackpot: $165 million

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

13-15-17-45-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, forty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

04-09-15-23-32

(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)

