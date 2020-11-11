Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-11-20-22-28
(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $137,000
08-13-30-31-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(eight, thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.15 million
Estimated jackpot: $165 million
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
13-15-17-45-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, forty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
04-09-15-23-32
(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Comments