ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-18-23-30-32
(one, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
9-4-0
(nine, four, zero)
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
09-13-17-21-27
(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
