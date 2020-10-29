Idaho Statesman Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

The Associated Press

ROCKY HILL, Conn.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:

02-11-32-44-47, Lucky Ball: 10

(two, eleven, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)

