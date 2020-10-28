Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
17-18-22-24-31
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
11-28-37-40-53, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
01-03-11-13-24
(one, three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four)
Comments