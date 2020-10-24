ID Lottery

Idaho Statesman Logo
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

07-13-20-21-37

(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

1-2-9

(one, two, nine)

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

01-02-09-15-18

(one, two, nine, fifteen, eighteen)

