ID Lottery

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

07-18-27-33-37

(seven, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

01-35-36-37-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.85 million

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

09-19-28-30-32

(nine, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)

