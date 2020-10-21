Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
07-18-27-33-37
(seven, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
01-35-36-37-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.85 million
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
0-7-2
(zero, seven, two)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
09-19-28-30-32
(nine, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)
