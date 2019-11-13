Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-11-16-23-34
(two, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $184,000
18-23-24-30-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3
(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.94 million
Estimated jackpot: $178 million
7-2-2
(seven, two, two)
6-4-3
(six, four, three)
23-26-27-28-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
05-08-15-19-26
(five, eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six)
Comments