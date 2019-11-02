Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
01-06-11-26-28
(one, six, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
