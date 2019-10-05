ID Lottery

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-10-16-30-37

(six, ten, sixteen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $139,000

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

01-03-21-25-32, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(one, three, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

9-7-9

(nine, seven, nine)

06-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(six, fourteen, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

04-12-16-21-32

(four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)