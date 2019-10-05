Lottery
ID Lottery
These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-10-16-30-37
(six, ten, sixteen, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $139,000
01-03-21-25-32, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(one, three, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
9-7-9
(nine, seven, nine)
06-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(six, fourteen, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
04-12-16-21-32
(four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
