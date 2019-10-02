Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Idaho Lottery's "Idaho Cash" game were:
01-13-20-24-39
(one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $134,000
